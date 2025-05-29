JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.72 Million

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market capitalization of $195.72 million and approximately $389.45 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for about $219.51 or 0.00201748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,438.93 or 0.99665758 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.76 or 0.98544308 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 891,616 tokens. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 891,641.45826907. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 219.25011484 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $407.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.