TNC Coin Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $13.05 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108,438.93 or 0.99665758 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.76 or 0.98544308 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00030403 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.