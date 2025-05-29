Qubic (QUBIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $179.86 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $179.86 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,438.93 or 0.99665758 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.76 or 0.98544308 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 145,911,774,320,634 coins and its circulating supply is 119,722,471,854,016 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 145,911,774,320,634 with 119,722,471,854,016 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000148 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,722,900.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.