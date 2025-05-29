Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and $4.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca (RACA) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) launched in May 2021 by Jeff Watney. It serves as a Web 3.0 platform supporting metaverse experiences, blockchain gaming, and NFT marketplaces. The native token, RACA, powers transactions, governance, and staking within the USM ecosystem, which includes the USM Metaverse, Looki Looki Jazzi, and Metamon. With over $1 billion in NFT trading volume, RACA has gained substantial traction. The project is backed by notable figures like French Montana and Justin Sun and supported by major investors such as OKX Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.