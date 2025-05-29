Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Affirm (AFRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

AFRM stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $2,694,694. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

