ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.20

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a 0.5% increase from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

ALS Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.18.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

