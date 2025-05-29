ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.20

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is a 0.5% increase from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
ALS Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.18.
About ALS
