BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a 310.5% increase from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $6.94 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

