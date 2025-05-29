Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 94.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMNB

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.