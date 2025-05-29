REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9261 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $11.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 12.4% increase from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

