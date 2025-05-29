REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9261 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $11.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 12.4% increase from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.82.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $56.44.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 5 Stock Buys for June: AI Picks That Aren’t NVIDIA
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- CrowdStrike Stock Slips: Analyst Downgrades Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.