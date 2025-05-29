Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Otto Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.39.

About Otto Energy

Otto Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore Texas. The company was formerly known as Ottoman Energy Limited and changed its name to Otto Energy Limited in August 2006. Otto Energy Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

