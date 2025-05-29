Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Otto Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.39.
About Otto Energy
