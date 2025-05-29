Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) dropped 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hemostemix

In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.