MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 0.3% increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP opened at $23.92 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStreet Bancshares
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 5 Stock Buys for June: AI Picks That Aren’t NVIDIA
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- CrowdStrike Stock Slips: Analyst Downgrades Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.