MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 0.3% increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP opened at $23.92 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.