Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Thursday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MST stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Get Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF alerts:

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.