Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Thursday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Trading Down 5.4%
Shares of MST stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $24.23.
About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
