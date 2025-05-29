Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Takes $182,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 699,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 410,092 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of F opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.