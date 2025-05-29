Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,500. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.43.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $468.83 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 919.29, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

