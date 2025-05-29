Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWD stock opened at $187.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.