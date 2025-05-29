Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.31% of Nutrien worth $67,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

