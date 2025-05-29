Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8%

XMMO opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.