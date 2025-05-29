California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,421 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Avery Dennison worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

