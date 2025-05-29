Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Smurfit Westrock worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,026,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,977,000 after buying an additional 1,594,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.