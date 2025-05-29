111 Capital Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VNT stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

