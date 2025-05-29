111 Capital Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $271.76 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,811.50. This trade represents a 45.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

