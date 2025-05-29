111 Capital Purchases Shares of 5,547 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

