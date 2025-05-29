Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $59,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 625,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,562,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

