111 Capital Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,716,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 280,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $711.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.15.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

