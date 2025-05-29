111 Capital Purchases New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 142,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

