NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,716 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

