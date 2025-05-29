Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,857 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $79,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

