Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $49.51 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $49,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,006,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

