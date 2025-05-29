Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 164167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 2.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$754.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Imperial Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Colwill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Also, Director J. Brian Kynoch sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$58,775.74. Insiders sold 87,650 shares of company stock worth $333,653 in the last 90 days. 49.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.