Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brother Industries Stock Down 2.3%

Brother Industries stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

