Michael Jon Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

