Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Increases By 239.5%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 239.5% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CABGY

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.7593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.