Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCHGY

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.8%

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.1203 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.