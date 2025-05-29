K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.02, with a volume of 194682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNT

K92 Mining Stock Down 0.5%

K92 Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.65.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.