Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading 8.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 5,313,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,683,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

About Petro Matad

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.61.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

