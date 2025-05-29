Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 295.5% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Buscar Price Performance

Shares of Buscar stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Buscar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

