Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 295.5% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Buscar Price Performance
Shares of Buscar stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Buscar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Buscar Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buscar
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.