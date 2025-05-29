Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $56.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $56,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.