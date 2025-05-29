Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263,721 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $80,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $25.47.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.