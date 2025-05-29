Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.57% of Ciena worth $69,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ciena by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,883 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Ciena by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ciena by 4,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 878,979 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ciena by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 661,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 144.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $543,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,926,571.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,907. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

