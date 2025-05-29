JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,479 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $63,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after buying an additional 2,010,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

