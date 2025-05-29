Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,280,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,179,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.93% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Terex’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

