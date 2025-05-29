Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,522 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $50,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

