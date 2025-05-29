NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 137,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

