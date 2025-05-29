B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.