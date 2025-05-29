Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $54.03 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $54,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,238,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

