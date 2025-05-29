Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys Shares of 105,007 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

