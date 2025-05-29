Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,432,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.14 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

