Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

