Ascent Group LLC Invests $227,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

